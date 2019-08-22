Kabul death toll 80 as IS grows in Afghanistan

Home » World

The death toll in a suicide bombing at a Kabul wedding claimed by the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has risen to 80, an official said yesterday, as a US envoy was set to resume talks with the Taliban on ending America’s longest war.

The initial toll in Saturday's blast was 63 but 17 people later died of their wounds, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said. Thirty people were in critical condition after the attack.

The suicide bombing renewed concerns that the growing threat by the IS affiliate will mean little peace for Afghan civilians despite the US-Taliban negotiations to end nearly 18 years of fighting.

“We will try and close on remaining issues,” envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said on Twitter. “We’re ready. Let’s see if the Taliban are as well.”

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that about 13,000 US troops remain in Afghanistan. And he wants to bring at least some of them home before next year’s US presidential election.

“We’ve been there for 18 years. It’s ridiculous,” Trump said, adding that “we’re not really fighting; we’re a — almost more of a police force over there.” But Afghanistan remains dangerous and some US presence is needed, he said.

The top Taliban demand is for the estimated 20,000 US and allied forces to leave, a prospect that has created widespread concern that another civil war in Afghanistan could follow as various armed parties jostle for power.

Afghanistan was the world’s deadliest conflict in 2018 and the United Nations has said more civilians died there last year than in the past decade. Over 32,000 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan in the past 10 years.

Khalilzad’s new discussions in Qatar, where the Taliban have a political office, will seek guarantees that Afghanistan, which hosted al-Qaida and its leader Osama bin Laden before the 9/11 attacks, will not be used as a launchpad for global terror assaults.