July 2, 2019
Kashmir crash kills 35
At least 35 people were killed yesterday when an overcrowded bus plunged into a gorge in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said.
It was the second deadly crash in less than a week in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, renowned for its mountainous terrain and abysmal road safety record. The bus skidded off a road in the remote Kishtwar region and fell into a deep, narrow valley. Seventeen people were injured, seven critically. Last week, 11 students on their way to a picnic were killed when their bus fell into a gorge in Shopian district in Kashmir.
