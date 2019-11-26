Kidney size of bowling ball cut out

Home » World

Indian surgeons have cut a kidney weighing the same as a bowling ball out of a man with a life-threatening genetic condition, a surgeon said yesterday.

The 7.4-kilogram kidney is one of the biggest ever removed.

“It was a huge lump that was occupying half of his abdomen. We knew it was a big kidney but never thought it would be this heavy,” said Sachin Kathuria, a member of the surgical team.

The 56-year-old patient, suffering from autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, underwent the 2-hour operation at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi last month.

A normal kidney weighs about 120 to 150 grams and is 12 centimeters long.

Kathuria said the kidney cut out from the man was nearly 45 centimeters long.

The Guinness Book of Records says the largest kidney removed from a human was 4.25kg in an operation in Dubai in 2017.

Kathuria said the man was in good condition and awaiting a transplant.