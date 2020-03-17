Killer of 19 sentenced to hang in Japan

Home » World

A Japanese man was sentenced to death yesterday for the murder of 19 disabled people at a care home in one of the country’s worst mass killings.

Satoshi Uematsu never disputed his involvement in the grisly rampage but his lawyers entered a plea of not guilty, arguing the 30-year-old was suffering a “mental disorder” linked to his use of marijuana.

The court ruled the former facility employee deserved no leniency over the 2016 attack, which shocked the country.

“The lives of 19 people were taken away. This is profoundly grave,” chief judge Kiyoshi Aonuma told the court.

Uematsu planned the murders and had “an extreme intention to kill,” he added.

Prosecutors sought the death penalty — which in Japan is carried out by hanging — and argued the defendant was capable of taking responsibility for the violence at the Tsukui Yamayuri-en center, just outside Tokyo.

Uematsu was impassive as the verdict was announced, looking straight ahead at the judge as he was sentenced.

He wore a black suit with his hair in a long ponytail down to his waist, and was flanked by six uniformed court officers wearing surgical masks.

Uematsu, who faced six charges including murder, reportedly said before the trial he would not appeal any verdict, though he argued he did not deserve the death penalty.

He has reportedly said he wanted to eradicate all disabled people in the horrifying attack that also left 26 people wounded.

He turned himself into police after the assault, carrying bloodied knives.

It later emerged he left his job at the home just months earlier and had been forcibly hospitalized after telling colleagues he intended to kill people at the center.

But he was discharged after just 12 days when a doctor decided he was not a threat. He had also written a letter outlining plans to attack the home, claiming “disabled people only create unhappiness.”

Among the few victims to be identified publicly was a 19-year-old woman, Miho, whose mother said Uematsu “didn’t need a future.”

“I hate you so much. I want to rip you apart. Even the most extreme penalty is light for you. I will never forgive you,” the victim’s mother said before the verdict.

“Please bring back my most precious daughter. You’re still alive. It’s not fair. It’s wrong.

“I demand capital punishment,” she added.

Takashi Ono, whose son was severely injured in the attack, told reporters he was “relieved.”

“The judge gave the sentence the victims’ families hoped for,” he said.