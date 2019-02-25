Kim aboard the peace train to Hanoi meeting with Trump

Home » World

KIM Jong Un, leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, was on a train yesterday to Vietnam for his second summit with US President Donald Trump, state media has confirmed.

Kim was accompanied by Kim Yong Chol, who has been a key negotiator in talks with the United States, and Kim Yo Jong, the leader’s sister, the DPRK’s official Korean Central News Agency reported.

TV footage and photos distributed by the news agency showed Kim inspecting a guard of honor at the Pyongyang station before waving from the train.

The Trump-Kim meeting is slated for Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi.

Their first summit last June in Singapore ended without substantive agreements on the DPRK’s nuclear disarmament. It triggered a months-long stalemate in negotiations as Washington and Pyongyang struggled with the sequencing of the DPRK’s nuclear disarmament and the removal of US-led sanctions against the DPRK.

Kim’s overseas travel plans are routinely kept secret. It could take more than two days for the train to travel thousands of kilometers through China to Vietnam.

Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that Kim would pay an official goodwill visit to the country “in the coming days” in response to an invitation by President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Last year, the DPRK suspended its nuclear and long-range missile tests and dismantled its nuclear testing ground and parts of a rocket launch facility.

While the DPRK has repeatedly demanded that the US take corresponding measures, including sanctions relief, Washington has called for more concrete steps from Pyongyang toward denuclearization.

Hanoi has been preparing for the summit with beefed-up security.

Officials say the colonial-era Government Guest House in central Hanoi is expected to be the venue for the Trump-Kim meeting, with the nearby Metropole Hotel as a backup.

Streets around the two places have been beautified with flowers and the flags of the DPRK, the US and Vietnam.

Workers were also putting final touches on the International Media Center. Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry said some 2,600 members of the foreign press have registered for the event.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has announced a traffic ban along Kim’s possible arrival route.