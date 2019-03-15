Kim killing: Freedom bid rejected

Home » World

Malaysia’s attorney-general yesterday rejected Vietnam’s request to free a woman accused of the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea leader, and a court set April 1 for her trial to resume.

Vietnam’s call had followed Monday’s release, at Indonesia’s request, of an Indonesian woman accused along with Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong.

Doan and Siti Aisyah were charged with killing Kim by smearing his face with VX poison, a banned chemical weapon, at Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017.

“It’s our complaint that the public prosecution has not acted fairly and justly to Doan Thi Huong,” said her lawyer, Hisyam Teh, who also asked for an adjournment on the grounds that his client was unwell.

Teh told the court the rejection of Vietnam’s request was “perverse,” and a case of discrimination, as the attorney-general had favored one party over another, since the court had ordered both to enter their defense.

Vietnam’s ministers of justice and foreign affairs are communicating with their Malaysian counterparts to secure Doan’s release, Teh added.

Vietnam’s foreign ministry said it regretted the Malaysian court’s decision not to immediately free Doan.

“Vietnam has mentioned this case in all its exchanges with Malaysia and we have also requested that Malaysia conduct a fair trial,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a media conference in Hanoi.

Prosecutors had sprung a surprise on Monday by asking the court to drop the charge against Aisyah and free her.

The Indonesian embassy flew her to Jakarta the same day.

The trial featured airport video of two women allegedly assaulting Kim while he prepared to check in for a flight.

In one, a woman identified as Doan puts her hands on Kim’s face, while a blurry image shows someone the prosecution identified as Aisyah hurrying away.

Teh rejected speculation that Aisyah release was due to a lack of video evidence against her, saying the court had already established a case against both.

“So it makes no difference whatsoever if Doan’s image was caught on the CCTV camera, none at all,” he said after the hearing.

In Vietnam, Doan’s stepmother, Nguyen Thi Vy, said the decision saddened her.

“I don’t understand why the other girl was released, but not my daughter,” Nguyen said.