Kim ‘taking train’ to Trump meet

Vietnam is preparing for Kim Jong Un, leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, to arrive by train for his summit in Hanoi next week with US President Donald Trump, two sources with direct knowledge of security and logistics said yesterday.

It could take Kim at least two and a half days to travel the thousands of kilometers through China by train from the DPRK capital of Pyongyang to Vietnam, meaning he would have to set off later this week in time for his planned arrival on Monday.

Kim’s train will stop at the Vietnamese border station of Dong Dang, where he will disembark and drive 170 kilometers to Hanoi by car, the sources said.

Trump and Kim will meet in the Vietnamese capital on February 27-28, eight months after a historic summit in Singapore in June — the first between a sitting US president and a DPRK leader — at which they pledged to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Negotiations have made little headway since then and there is growing expectation that this time they need to reach a more specific agreement.

Kim Jong Un’s newly appointed nuclear negotiator, Kim Hyok Chol, arrived in Hanoi yesterday. Separately, three other sources with direct knowledge of the summit preparations said the preferred location for the meeting between the leaders is the Government Guesthouse, a colonial-era government building in central Hanoi.

All five sources said the plans were subject to change. The sources were not authorized to speak to the media.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the summit organizing committee on Tuesday that security during the summit was “top priority,” Vietnam’s government said on its website yesterday. The Metropole Hotel, opposite the Government Guesthouse, will be a backup location for the summit, two of the sources said.

Travel by train has been a favorite mode of transport for Kim Jong Un, and his father, Kim Jong Il, and grandfather, Kim Il Sung.

Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, visited Vietnam twice, in 1958 and 1964.

In 1958, Kim Il Sung went from Pyongyang to Beijing by plane, then from Beijing to Guangzhou by train, then he appears to have crossed the border from China to Hanoi by plane, South Korean newspaper Kyunghyang Shinmun reported on Tuesday citing archived Chinese media reports.