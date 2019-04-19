Advanced Search

April 19, 2019

Kim to visit Putin in Russia

Source: AFP | 07:06 UTC+8 April 19, 2019 | Print Edition

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia in late April for his first meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Moscow said yesterday. “Following an invitation from Vladimir Putin ... Kim Jong Un will visit Russia in the second half of April,” the Kremlin said. The announcement comes after DPRK announced it had tested a new tactical weapon with a “powerful warhead,” as denuclearization talks with Washington appear to stall.

