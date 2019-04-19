Kim to visit Putin in Russia

The story appears on
Page A8
April 19, 2019
Democratic People’s Republic of Korea leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia in late April for his first meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Moscow said yesterday. “Following an invitation from Vladimir Putin ... Kim Jong Un will visit Russia in the second half of April,” the Kremlin said. The announcement comes after DPRK announced it had tested a new tactical weapon with a “powerful warhead,” as denuclearization talks with Washington appear to stall.
