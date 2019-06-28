Advanced Search

June 28, 2019

Kimono hits below the belt

Source: Agencies | 00:15 UTC+8 June 28, 2019 | Print Edition

Japanese took to social media yesterday to protest against a new line of underwear developed by US celebrity Kim Kardashian named Kimono, with some terming it a theft of their culture that insulted the cherished traditional robe.

Kardashian on Tuesday announced she was releasing the line of shapewear she had been developing for a year, including both full-body garments as well as two-piece sets in several different colors, as “solutions for women that really work.”

But her use of the word Kimono, which in Japanese means “thing that’s worn” and refers to full-length robes with sashes donned for formal occasions such as weddings and funerals, annoyed many because it is being applied to undergarments and she has filed to trademark it.

“Kimono is not underwear! Stop trademark registration! Don’t make the word kimono yours!” Ruu, a Twitter user, wrote.

Others said using the word was “a theft of traditional culture” and begged Kardashian to change the name, saying the underwear would sell just as well if it was called something else. “This is the kimono I wore to my wedding,” wrote Masako Oi, over a photo of herself in a light-blue kimono patterned with flowers.

“I’d like Kim to imagine how she’d feel if someone treated her wedding, prom or baptism dresses as lingerie.”

A quiet protest was also spreading under the statement “This is kimono,” with both men and women posting photos of themselves and family members wearing kimono of various styles.

