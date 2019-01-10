Korean star accuses coach of sex assault

Home » World

South Korea’s double Olympic short track gold medalist Shim Suk-hee has accused her former coach — already convicted and jailed for repeatedly beating her over many years — of sexual assault, her lawyer said yesterday.

Shim filed her complaint against Cho Jae-beom to police last month, on the same day she testified at his appeal against a 10-month jail sentence for physically assaulting her.

Aged 21, the elite athlete has four Olympic medals to her name, including relay golds at both Sochi 2014 and at last year’s Pyeongchang Games.

Shim told police that her coach sexually violated her from the age of 17 until last January, a month before the Olympics, her lawyer Im Sang-hyeok said.

“This is a grave crime that our society should not overlook.”

South Korea is a regional sporting power and regularly in the top 10 medal table places at the summer and winter Olympics.

Shim “kept it all to herself” until recently, lawyer Im said of the sexual assault allegations, “in fear of the potential stigma she could face as a woman and impact on her family as well as reprisals by Cho.”

She “mustered up the courage” to reveal the case in hope of preventing other athletes suffering similar fates, he added.

In response to Shim’s accusations, authorities yesterday promised to strengthen sporting penalties for sexual offenders.

Lifetime sport bans — currently applied to offenders convicted of rape or sexual assault — will be extended to those who commit sexual harassment, said vice sports minister Roh Tae-kang.