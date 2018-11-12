Koreas begin to raze 20 border posts

Home » World

The two Koreas began destroying 20 guard posts along their heavily-fortified frontier yesterday under a plan to reduce tensions on the border.

Under an agreement made between their generals in late October, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and South Korea agreed to each remove 10 posts and preserve one on either side of the frontier.

The militaries yesterday began destroying the 20 border guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas after withdrawing troops and equipment, Yonhap news agency reported, citing Seoul’s defense ministry.

South Korea has around 60 such posts along the rest of the border while the DPRK has about 160, Yonhap said.

The border truce village of Panmunjom — or the Joint Security Area — is the only spot along the tense, 250-kilometer frontier where soldiers from the two Koreas and the United States-led UN Command stand face to face. But as part of the latest reconciliatory gesture, the two Koreas last month removed all firearms and guard posts from the area, leaving it manned by 35 unarmed personnel from each side.

The moves come as a diplomatic thaw between the former wartime foes gathers pace.