Last Aussie troops out of Afghanistan

Australia’s defense minister yesterday confirmed the end of his country’s involvement in the 20-year Afghanistan war, saying the troop withdrawal had taken place “in recent weeks.”

Australia announced in April that it would remove its remaining troops by September in line with the US decision to end its military operations there.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said the last 80 support personnel had left Afghanistan “in recent weeks.”

“That doesn’t mean we won’t be a part of campaigns with the United States ... where we deem that to be in our national interest or in the interest of our allies,” he said. “For now, though, that campaign has come to an end.”

Australia had deployed 39,000 troops over the past 20 years as part of US and NATO-led operations against the Taliban in Afghanistan, a mission that cost billions of dollars and left 41 Australian soldiers dead.

And while the country has not had a significant troop presence since withdrawing combat personnel in late 2013, the war has taken its toll and fueled controversy at home.