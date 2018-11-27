The story appears on
November 27, 2018
Last curtain for giant of Italian film
Italian film director Bernardo Bertolucci, whose films include “Last Tango In Paris” and “1900,” has died in Rome aged 77, Italian media reported yesterday.
Considered one of the giants of Italian and world cinema, Bertolucci was the only Italian to win the Oscar for best film, snapping up the award in 1988 for “The Last Emperor.”
The biographical masterpiece about the last Chinese emperor won a total of nine Oscars, all of those for which it was nominated.
He had been wheelchair-bound for several years and won an honorary Palme d’Or for his life’s work at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.
Born in Parma, northeastern Italy, in 1941, Bertolucci made films that were often highly politicized, dealing with workers’ struggles in “1900” or the fate of left-wingers in fascist Italy in “The Conformist.”
