The story appears on
Page A3
December 9, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Lawmakers elect Scholz as German chancellor
German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as new chancellor yesterday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European coalition government, which has vowed to boost green investment.
Scholz, 63, who served as vice-chancellor and finance minister in Merkel’s outgoing government, got a clear majority of 395 votes from lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, Bundestag President Baerbel Bas said.
Scholz, who nodded wearing a face mask and waved as he received a standing ovation from lawmakers, received bouquets of flowers and a basket of apples from the leaders of the parliamentary groups.
After being nominated by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in nearby Bellevue Castle, Scholz would return to parliament to take the oath of office in front of the lawmakers.
In the afternoon, Merkel would hand over the chancellery to the new leader of Europe’s largest economy which is facing a brutal fourth wave of coronavirus infections and challenges to its democratic order by authoritarian regimes.
With his down-to-earth and no-nonsense manner, Scholz has positioned himself as Merkel’s natural successor and a safe pair of hands to steer Germany through challenges ranging from tackling the climate crisis to dealing with a more confrontational Russia and a more assertive China.
Scholz will lead an unprecedented three-way ruling coalition with environmentalist Greens and the fiscally more conservative Free Democrats.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.