Lebanon bans Ghosn from travel

Lebanon banned former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn from travel yesterday and asked Japan to hand over his file on financial misconduct charges, as Tokyo urged the fugitive businessman to return.

The 65-year-old businessman — for years venerated in Japan for turning around once-ailing Nissan — fled while awaiting trial on charges including under-reporting his compensation to the tune of US$85 million.

His shock arrival in his native Lebanon last month was the latest twist in a story worthy of a Hollywood plot and prompted outrage from the Japanese government as well as from Nissan.

A day after Ghosn made an impassioned defense in front world media of his decision to jump bail and flee Japan, Ghosn yesterday morning gave testimony to Lebanese prosecutors over an Interpol “red notice” urging his arrest.

“The state prosecution issued a travel ban for Ghosn, and asked for his file from the Japanese authorities,” a judicial source said.

A second judicial source said Ghosn had been asked to hand over his French passport and banned from traveling abroad until his judicial file arrived from authorities in Japan.

“According to what is inside the file, if it appears that the crimes he is accused of in Japan require being pursued in Lebanon, he will be tried,” the source added.

“But if it doesn’t require being pursued under Lebanese law, then he will be free.”

At Japan’s request, Lebanon’s judiciary received a “red notice” from Interpol last week urging Ghosn’s arrest.

A “red notice” is a request to police across the world to provisionally detain a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

It is not an arrest warrant.

But Lebanon does not have an extradition agreement with Japan.

Ghosn also made a statement to prosecutors yesterday on a report submitted by Lebanese lawyers that he had traveled to neighboring Israel as head of Renault-Nissan, despite a ban on Lebanese visiting the Jewish state.

Lebanon and neighboring Israel are technically at war.

In early 2008, Ghosn traveled to Israel to announce the mass production of electric vehicles there in a project involving the cooperation of Renault-Nissan.