Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

July 10, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Libya toll scales 1,000

Source: AP | 00:13 UTC+8 July 10, 2019 | Print Edition

The United Nations says more than 1,000 people have been killed since April in fighting between rival militias over the Libyan capital, a grim milestone in the stalemated conflict. The World Health Organization says that more than 5,500 people have been wounded since forces loyal to Khalifa Hifter launched an offensive on Tripoli three months ago. Hifter’s self-styled Libyan National Army has faced resistance from militias aligned with the UN-backed government in Tripoli, which is aided by Turkey and Qatar.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿