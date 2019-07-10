Libya toll scales 1,000

Home » World

The United Nations says more than 1,000 people have been killed since April in fighting between rival militias over the Libyan capital, a grim milestone in the stalemated conflict. The World Health Organization says that more than 5,500 people have been wounded since forces loyal to Khalifa Hifter launched an offensive on Tripoli three months ago. Hifter’s self-styled Libyan National Army has faced resistance from militias aligned with the UN-backed government in Tripoli, which is aided by Turkey and Qatar.