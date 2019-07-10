The story appears on
Page A11
July 10, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Libya toll scales 1,000
The United Nations says more than 1,000 people have been killed since April in fighting between rival militias over the Libyan capital, a grim milestone in the stalemated conflict. The World Health Organization says that more than 5,500 people have been wounded since forces loyal to Khalifa Hifter launched an offensive on Tripoli three months ago. Hifter’s self-styled Libyan National Army has faced resistance from militias aligned with the UN-backed government in Tripoli, which is aided by Turkey and Qatar.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.