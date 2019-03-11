Life in jail for murder of Chinese uni student

Home » World

A YOUNG US man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in the 2014 murder of Ji Xinran, a Chinese graduate student in electrical engineering at the University of Southern California.

Alberto Ochoa, 22, was convicted of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree robbery and attempted second-degree robbery last December.

Ochoa is the fourth and last person convicted for the murder of 24-year-old Ji.

Three other men have been convicted and sentenced for the death of Ji.

Prosecutors said the group was trying to rob Ji, who was walking home from a study group near the university campus early on July 24, 2014. Ochoa struck the victim with a metal bat before Ji ran away.

Andrew Garcia, also convicted, eventually caught up with Ji and hit him repeatedly with the bat.

Ji made his way back to his apartment where he was found dead hours later by a roommate.

In August 2017, Garcia was sentenced to life in prison without parole for first-degree murder, robbery, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The other members of the group, Jonathan Del Carmen and Alejandra Guerrero, were sentenced to 15 years and to life without parole respectively.

The death of Ji shocked Chinese students at the USC and the broader Chinese community in the United States.

In response to the incident, the USC improved security and set up a scholarship in Ji’s name.

The scholarship is awarded annually to a Chinese electrical engineering graduate student at USC.