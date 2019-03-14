Life is good in Vienna

Home » World

Vienna has been named the city with the best quality of life for a 10th consecutive year in a survey published yesterday.

The Austrian capital was one of eight European cities in the top 10 in the survey by Mercer, a human resources consultancy.

In second place was Zurich, followed in joint third by Munich, Vancouver and Auckland.

Duesseldorf in Germany took sixth followed by Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Geneva and Basel.

London was ranked 41st and Paris 39th, although the study, carried out between September and November 2018, did not take into account France’s “yellow vest” anti-government protests.

The survey, designed to help international organizations determine salary levels for expatriates, is based on 39 criteria, including housing, political stability, crime, leisure, air pollution, infrastructure, health care and education.

Mercer said all US cities covered in the analysis fell in the rankings this year, with the exception of New York. San Fransisco was the top US city at 34.

In Asia, Singapore has the highest at 25th place, followed by Tokyo and Kobe (joint 49th). Hong Kong ranked 71st.