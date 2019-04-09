The story appears on
London introduces emission charges
London motorists driving older, more polluting vehicles must pay a new charge from yesterday as part of one of the world’s toughest vehicle emissions programs.
The ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) charges certain polluting vehicles a 12.5-pound (US$16) fee to enter the center of the British capital under Mayor Sadiq Khan’s plans to reduce air pollution.
Anyone driving diesel cars more than 4 years old and petrol cars more than 13 years old will pay the charge, although the vehicle’s declared emissions will be the official measure.
Black cabs are exempt from the charge. Larger vehicles, such as lorries and coaches, that exceed the limits face a daily charge of 100 pounds.
Khan said the Ulez will “help clean our air and reduce harmful road transport emissions,” which “shorten life expectancy and damage lung development.”
A King’s College London and Imperial College London study commissioned by the mayor found that poor air quality leads to about 1,000 London hospital admissions every year.
“As someone who developed adult-onset asthma over the last few years, I know from personal experience that London’s toxic air is damaging people’s health,” Khan said.
“This study is a stark reminder that air pollution disproportionately affects the most vulnerable Londoners and I’m doing everything in my power to protect children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions from our filthy air.”
The charges apply at all times and are additional to the congestion charge fee of 11.5 pounds, applicable between 7am and 6pm on weekdays.
