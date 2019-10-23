Look! Up in the sky! It’s a flying taxi!

Home » World

A drone-like flying taxi whirred over Singapore’s waterfront yesterday, with the firm behind the test hoping the aircraft will revolutionise travel in traffic-choked Asian cities.

The 18 propeller vehicle, developed by German firm Volocopter and with a pilot onboard during the test flight, took off from a promontory and flew for about two minutes and 30 seconds around the Marina Bay district.

Heavy rains in the morning almost delayed the flight.

But the skies cleared in time for the battery-operated, two-seater taxi to quietly fly past skyscrapers in the heavily populated island nation of 5.6 million people.

While the hover-taxis — resembling small helicopters but powered by drone-like technology — can fly autonomously, there was a pilot aboard during the test for safety reasons.

Volocopter has already tested the aircraft in Dubai, Helsinki, Germany and Las Vegas.

But the Singapore trial is the first in the heart of a city.

The orderly metropolis is likely to be among the first to get the service, with a commercial rollout expected in two to four years.

And Volocopter then hopes to introduce the vehicles in traffic-clogged Asian cities.

Prices for a trip in the aircraft have not yet been determined but Volocopter is aiming for just above the fare of a taxi ride.

“We generally consider Asia to be a huge opportunity to benefit from this new technology, and we intend to have a strong presence in Asia starting here in Singapore,” said Volocopter chief executive Florian Reuter.

The company wants to bring the service to sprawling cities like Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok, as well as parts of India and China, he said.

Many Asian mega-cities are notorious for monster traffic jams, which leave millions of commuters and executives facing long journeys.

In China, Volocopter plans to partner with automaker Geely, which owns a stake in the German aviation company, to mass-produce flying taxis for the Chinese market.