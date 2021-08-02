Advanced Search

August 2, 2021

Major melt in Greenland

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 August 2, 2021 | Print Edition

Greenland’s ice sheet has experienced a “massive melting event” during a heatwave that has seen temperatures more than 10 degrees above seasonal norms, according to Danish researchers.

Since Wednesday the ice sheet covering the vast Arctic territory, has melted by around 8 billion tons a day, twice its normal average rate during summer, reported the Polar Portal website.

