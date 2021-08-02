The story appears on
Page A11
August 2, 2021
Major melt in Greenland
Greenland’s ice sheet has experienced a “massive melting event” during a heatwave that has seen temperatures more than 10 degrees above seasonal norms, according to Danish researchers.
Since Wednesday the ice sheet covering the vast Arctic territory, has melted by around 8 billion tons a day, twice its normal average rate during summer, reported the Polar Portal website.
