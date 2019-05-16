Malaysia teen kills herself after Instagram poll

Home » World

A Malaysian teenager who posted an Instagram poll asking if she should live or die took her life after a majority of respondents said yes, sparking calls for an investigation.

The unidentified 16-year-old from Kuching in Sarawak died after posting the poll on Monday on the Facebook-owned picture-sharing platform. Police classified the case as “sudden death.”

“Really Important, Help Me Choose D/L,” she wrote, according to a report on the news portal Astro Awani, with the letters “D” and “L” apparently referring to “die” or “live,” respectively.

Sixty-nine percent of votes cast were in favor of her ending her life, with just 31 percent against, media quoted police as saying.

Lawmaker Ramkarpal Singh called for a probe. “I urge the authorities to investigate the social media accounts of the victim and the circumstances that led to her death to prevent further abuse of social media in similar circumstances in the future.”