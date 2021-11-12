Advanced Search

November 12, 2021

Malaysia will open borders by New Year

Source: Agencies | 00:09 UTC+8 November 12, 2021 | Print Edition

Malaysia will reopen its borders to international visitors by January 1 at the latest, a government advisory council said yesterday, as the country seeks to revive its ailing tourism sector.

The Southeast Asian country has gradually reopened its economy in recent weeks as coronavirus infection rates slowed amid a ramped-up vaccination program.

More than three-quarters of Malaysia’s 32 million population are vaccinated, government statistics show.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who chairs a council tasked with spearheading Malaysia’s economic recovery program, told reporters the tourism industry was recovering too slowly without foreigners.

He added operators needed time to resume businesses.

Muhyiddin, however, said infection control measures such as COVID-19 tests will remain in place, with authorities to determine entry based on the COVID-19 situation in originating countries, and other factors.

He did not state when a firm date for reopening will be announced.

