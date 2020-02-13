Maltese police arrest their own

Home » World

More than half of Malta’s traffic police were arrested Tuesday for suspected overtime fraud, forcing officers to draw up emergency plans to ensure they have enough police to put on the streets, officials said.

Police said 30 members of the unit, which numbers about 50, are being questioned by the Economic Crimes Unit over accusations they had filed for hundreds of hours of overtime they did not work over at least a three-year period.

Some of the officers also face accusations they misappropriated fuel and used it for their own private vehicles.

Police sources said former traffic police now working in other sections of the force were asked to return to their former duties. Despite this, motorists said there were noticeably fewer police directing traffic Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said police investigating their own people is positive.

“This confirms that we have a functioning police force,” he said. “If these investigations lead to people being taken to court or to disciplinary action being taken, then that is what will happen.”