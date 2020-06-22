Advanced Search

Man killed, 11 hurt in US violence

Source: AP | 05:00 UTC+8 June 22, 2020 | Print Edition

One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in a popular Minneapolis nightlife area, local police said yesterday.

Minneapolis police had first said 10 people had been shot with “various severity levels of injuries,” but revised their total in a tweet posted just after 3am.

Police said they believe there was more than one shooter, described only as “individuals on foot.”

No one was in custody, and police have not said what may have prompted the shooting. All of the injured were adults.

An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis, a commercial district that includes several bars and restaurants.

Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the Landmark’s Uptown Theater and another storefront shot out.

In video posted to Facebook that showed the immediate aftermath, screams could be heard as small crowds of people gathered, with some crouched over people lying on the pavement before police officers on bicycles showed up to attend to them.

