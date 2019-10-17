Man locked family in Dutch farmhouse for years

Home » World

A MAN who paid the rent on a Dutch farmhouse where six members of a family were found locked away in a secret room will appear in court today on charges of unlawful detention and harming others’ health, prosecutors said.

Five siblings, estimated to be aged between 18 and 25, and a man they identified as their ailing father were found at the farm near Ruinerwold, a village in the province of Drenthe where they had apparently lived in isolation for years.

The 58-year-old suspect, who lived nearby and whose name has not yet been released by authorities, was to be brought before a judge today.

“The man is suspected at this stage of the investigation of involvement in unlawful detention and injuring the health of others,” prosecutors said in a statement.

The mayor of Ruinerwold, Roger de Groot, said the suspect was not the father of the family. “The man is still in custody and is being questioned,” said Drenthe police spokeswoman Grietje Hartstra.

“A lot is still unclear and we are investigating exactly what happened there.”

The family was discovered after one relative, a 25-year-old man and the eldest of the siblings according to local media, sought help at a nearby cafe.

In a statement, police said they found the family in a “small space in the house which could be locked” and that it was unclear whether they were being held against their will.

Investigators have not commented on published reports that the family may have held apocalyptic “end of days” beliefs.

“There is a lot of speculation in the media about what happened but as police we deal with facts. We still have a lot of unanswered questions,” Hartstra said.

The mother of the children was believed to have died before the family moved to the Dutch farm in 2010, De Groot told reporters. None of the family members was registered as a resident with the municipality.

The farm is located on a secluded plot of land on the outskirts of the village.

Residents were surprised that anyone could have been hidden away for so long in their tiny community without being noticed.