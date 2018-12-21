The story appears on
December 21, 2018
Mars InSight deploys quake-sensor
The US space agency’s unmanned Mars InSight lander, which touched down on the Red Planet last month, has successfully deployed its key, quake-sensing instrument on the alien world’s surface, NASA said yesterday.
The seismometer, known as the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure, or SEIS, was made by the French space agency, CNES.
“Seismometer deployment is as important as landing InSight on Mars,” said InSight principal investigator Bruce Banerdt of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
“The seismometer is the highest-priority instrument on InSight: We need it in order to complete about three-quarters of our science objectives.”
The spacecraft used its robotic arm to place the seismometer on the ground in front of the lander, 1.64 meters away, on Wednesday, NASA said.
The tool aims to help scientists better understand the interior of Earth’s neighboring planet by studying ground motion, or “marsquakes.”
The goal of the two-year mission is to create the first three-dimensional map of Mars’ interior to better understand how rocky planets, like Mars and Earth, took shape billions of years ago.
