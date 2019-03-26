May fears hardliners will take over Brexit process

Home » World

British Prime Minister Theresa May conceded yesterday that her twice-rejected Brexit divorce deal would be defeated by parliament again if she put it to a new vote, although she said she still hopes to change lawmakers’ minds and get the agreement approved.

May also acknowledged that she may be about to lose control of the Brexit process to lawmakers who want to force the government to change direction on the whole exit process.

“It is with great regret that I have had to conclude that as things stand, there is still not sufficient support in the House to bring back the deal for a third meaningful vote,” May told the House of Commons.

She said she will “continue to have discussions with colleagues across this House to build support” and hoped to hold the vote this week.

Meanwhile, pro-EU lawmakers plan to try to seize control of the process by holding a series of votes on alternatives to May’s deal.

They hope these “indicative votes” on options including a new EU membership referendum or a “soft Brexit” can find a majority for a new path. May said the government would “engage constructively” with the results of the process. But she said she was skeptical that it would produce a decisive result.

Almost three years after Britons voted to walk away from the EU, the bloc’s leaders seized control of the Brexit timetable last week to avert a chaotic departure at the end of this month that would be disruptive for the world’s biggest trading bloc and deeply damaging for Britain.

The bloc granted Britain a delay to its exit in hope its deadlocked politicians can find a solution to the crisis. But the European Commission is not holding out too much hope. It said yesterday it had completed planning for a “no-deal” Brexit — an outcome it called “increasingly likely.”

For two years, Britain’s departure date was set for March 29.

Now, if the UK Parliament approves the divorce deal May struck, it will leave on May 22.

If not, the UK has until April 12 to tell EU leaders what it plans to do.