Meng witness refuses to testify

A KEY witness involved in the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou two years ago has decided not to testify in the Canadian court as part of Meng’s ongoing witness cross-examination, the court heard on Monday.

Meng arrived back in the British Columbia Supreme Court on Monday as her US extradition hearing resumed. Her lawyers are fighting to establish that Meng’s rights were violated during the events leading up to her arrest. Her lawyers called the refusal of a senior Canadian police officer to testify in court “concerning.”

Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport by Canadian police, on a warrant from the United States.

She is facing charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break the US sanctions.

Meng has said she is innocent and is fighting the extradition from under house arrest in Vancouver.

On Monday, defense lawyer Richard Peck told the court one of the key witnesses, Staff Sergeant Ben Chang with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, would not be testifying after seeking counsel from a lawyer.

According to court documents, Chang, who is now retired, allegedly sent details of Meng’s electronic devices to the FBI. Chang denied the allegation in an affidavit submitted to courts.

Peck told the court Chang’s refusal to testify is “a matter that will be of some concern,” adding that “there may be any number of consequences from his refusal to testify.”

The extradition hearings are scheduled to wrap up in April 2021, though the potential for appeals mean the case could drag on for years.