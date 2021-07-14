Miami condo toll hits 94

Home » World

The death toll from last month’s apartment building collapse in Florida has risen to 94, local authorities said on Monday, though identifying the victims is becoming more complicated nearly three weeks after the disaster.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 83 of those found have been identified, with 22 people still missing.

“There may be people who are deceased who remain on the unaccounted list until a positive ID has been made,” she said, as the Surfside condo recovery operation entered its 19th day.

“However, the process of making identifications has become more difficult as time goes on, and the recovery at this point is yielding human remains,” Levine Cava said.

“The process is very methodical and careful, and it does take time,” she said, asking for patience from victims’ families, who she said are in “anguish.”

The identification process is being carried out at the site, with police and scientists from the county medical examiner’s office comparing DNA from recovered remains to that of the families of those missing.