The story appears on
Page A11
May 24, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Militia attacks villages
Authorities say more than 30 people are dead after a militia attacked several villages in the Central African Republic. The government has issued an ultimatum to the leader of a militia group known as 3R, calling on him to hand over those responsible. The bloodshed took place in several villages in the northwest near the Chad border.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.