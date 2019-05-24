Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

May 24, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Militia attacks villages

Source: AP | 00:18 UTC+8 May 24, 2019 | Print Edition

Authorities say more than 30 people are dead after a militia attacked several villages in the Central African Republic. The government has issued an ultimatum to the leader of a militia group known as 3R, calling on him to hand over those responsible. The bloodshed took place in several villages in the northwest near the Chad border.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿