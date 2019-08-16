Modi talks tough on Independence Day

Home » World

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an Independence Day speech yesterday that spotlighted a decision to remove the special rights of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir among the bold moves of his second term.

Modi talked about his aim to turn India into a US$5 trillion economy within five years, by spurring wealth creation, boosting exports and tourism, and spending 100 trillion rupees (US$1.4 trillion) on infrastructure.

But he did not touch on sagging demand that has hit parts of the economy in recent months, especially the auto sector.

Modi said special constitutional status for the state of Jammu and Kashmir had encouraged corruption and nepotism, while creating injustice for women, children and minority communities in India’s only majority-Muslim region.

“Today every Indian can proudly say ‘One Nation, One Constitution’,” Modi, speaking from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, said of the decision.

Critics of the policy say it will bring a backlash from Kashmiri Muslims who had valued the previous ban on non-residents buying property in the state, part of which is claimed by Pakistan, and benefited from the reservation of state government jobs for residents.

Since the August 2 move, the region has been under a clampdown, with Internet and phone links cut, movement restricted by police roadblocks and more than 500 local leaders and activists detained. India and Pakistan fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.