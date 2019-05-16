Monet sells for US$110.7m at auction

Home » World

A CLAUDE Monet painting from his celebrated “Meules” (Haystacks) series fetched US$110.7 million in New York on Tuesday in an auction record for the French Impressionist master.

The sale at Sotheby’s — the first time the work had come to auction since 1986 — fetched one of the 10 highest prices ever seen at auction.

The total, which includes fees and the commission, was more than 44 times the previous record for the work.

It was the first time an Impressionist painting fetched more than US$100 million.

Monet painted his 25 “Meules” compositions during the winter of 1890-1891 at his home in Giverny, in France’s Normandy region.

In each piece, Monet showed the light and surroundings of the same scene as they changed at different times of day, with the varying seasons and during various types of weather.

The anonymous collector who brought the painting to be auctioned had purchased it in 1986 at Christie’s for just US$2.5 million.

The last record for a Monet painting was set in May 2018 during a Christie’s sale when his “Nympheas en fleur” (Water Lilies in Bloom) sold for US$84.6 million.