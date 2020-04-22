Munich set for Oktober with no fest

Home » World

Germany’s Oktoberfest, the world’s largest folk festival, where revelers from all over the world gather to swig large quantities of beer, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the southern state of Bavaria announced yesterday.

Around 6 million party-goers gather every year in Munich for the two-week long festivities, held in packed tents with long wooden tables and oompah bands, which makes more than 1 billion euros (US$1.08 billion) for the city.

“We have decided the risk is simply too high,” state premier Markus Soeder told reporters at a press conference. “It hurts, it’s such a pity,” he added.

“We have experienced that the après-ski in Ischgl, various beer festivals for example, or even carnival events were unfortunately virus hubs,” said Soeder.

This is why the greatest sensitivity applies to public festivals. “As long as there is no vaccine, as long as there is no medicine, special care must be taken.”

This year’s Oktoberfest had been scheduled for September 19 to October 4.

Some areas in Germany have started to ease lockdown measures introduced last month to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but big events are still banned until August 31.

On Monday, Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans to be disciplined to avoid a relapse after some improvement in the case numbers. Confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany have risen by 1,785 to 143,457, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed earlier, a slight increase in the number of new infections after two days of declines. Some 4,598 people have died from the virus, according to official registration numbers.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter said he was sorry to disappoint the 2 million people who are expected to travel from abroad for the Oktoberfest and that it was a big blow to Bavarians, who don traditional clothes for one of the highlights of their year.

The first Oktoberfest was held in 1810 in honor of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig’s marriage.