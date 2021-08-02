Myanmar forms caretaker govt, elections in 2023

Home » World

Myanmar formed a Republic of the Union of Myanmar Caretaker Government, according to an order by the State Administration Council yesterday.

The new caretaker government will be led by Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing as prime minister and Vice Senior General Soe Win as deputy prime minister.

The chairs of states and regions will take the roles of chief ministers for the provinces.

Since February 1, power has been held by Min Aung Hlaing after the declaration of state-of-emergency in Myanmar.

Min Aung Hlaing, in his televised message yesterday, pledged to hold multi-party general elections, expected in the second half of 2023, stressing the need to create conditions to hold free and fair elections.

“The constitution states the limitation for the duration of the state of emergency,” he said.

“According to subsection (b) of Section 421, if one cannot accomplish the duties within one year of the emergency period, it permits only two extensions of the prescribed duration for a term of six months for each extension.

“In the meantime, we have to do the things that should be done.

“Then, we will take six months by August 2023 to prepare for the election according to the law.”

The state of emergency could be extended through August 2023, he added in the speech.

The Union Election Commission on July 27 canceled the results of the previous multi-party general elections held on November 8 last year as the elections were declared not to have been held in line with the law and were not fair.

The National League for Democracy won a majority of seats in both houses of the Union Parliament in that elections.

Min Aung Haling said: “We will hold briefings on the findings of the previous general elections for international delegates in the near future.”

He also pledged to work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The official status change to a caretaker government will allow the State Administration Council to perform duties more quickly and efficiently, the council said in a notice yesterday.