May 25, 2020
NYT one-line obits mark grim death-toll milestone
As the United States approached 100,000 coronavirus deaths, The New York Times yesterday marked the grim milestone with a stark memorial on its front page — one-line obituaries for 1,000 victims.
“The 1,000 people here reflect just one percent of the toll. None were mere numbers,” the newspaper said in a short introduction on the front page, which was entirely covered in text.
The United States has been the hardest-hit country in the coronavirus pandemic by far, in deaths and number of infections.
As of Saturday evening, the US had recorded 97,048 deaths and 1.6 million cases of the virus.
