March 26, 2019
Related News
NZ PM orders inquiry after mosque killings
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered an independent judicial inquiry into whether police and intelligence services could have prevented the Christchurch mosque attacks on March 15.
Ardern said a royal commission — the most powerful judicial probe available under New Zealand law — was needed to find out how a single gunman was able to kill 50 people in a shocking attack.
“It is important that no stone is left unturned to get to how this act of terrorism occurred and how we could have stopped it,” she told reporters yesterday.
New Zealand’s spy agencies have faced criticism in the wake of the attack for concentrating on the threat from Islamic extremism.
