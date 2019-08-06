Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

August 6, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

NZ eases abortion law

Source: AP | 00:00 UTC+8 August 6, 2019 | Print Edition

New Zealand’s government announced yesterday that it plans changes to the country’s abortion laws that would treat the procedure as a health issue rather than a crime.

While abortions have been available in New Zealand for decades, it is still regulated under the 1961 Crimes Act. To get an abortion under the current law, women must be able to prove to their doctor that their pregnancy presents a danger to their physical or mental health. The proposed new law would remove that requirement for women who are up to 20 weeks pregnant.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿