NZ eases abortion law

New Zealand’s government announced yesterday that it plans changes to the country’s abortion laws that would treat the procedure as a health issue rather than a crime.

While abortions have been available in New Zealand for decades, it is still regulated under the 1961 Crimes Act. To get an abortion under the current law, women must be able to prove to their doctor that their pregnancy presents a danger to their physical or mental health. The proposed new law would remove that requirement for women who are up to 20 weeks pregnant.