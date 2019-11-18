New note of life for a stolen Stradivarius

Home » World

A STRADIVARIUS violin stolen four decades ago from the virtuoso Roman Totenberg and returned to his family by a federal prosecutor came alive again — at the crime scene.

Nineteen-year-old star violinist Nathan Meltzer revived the prized instrument of the late Polish-born musician on Friday evening at a public concert in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He played the same music as Totenberg had minutes before his Stradivarius disappeared one night in 1980. The thief was a former student, and the violin was eventually found in a California attic.

Recovered by the FBI, it was returned to Totenberg’s three daughters four years ago by the US Attorney in Manhattan at the time, Preet Bharara.

“Our father would have been so pleased to hear Nathan, a gifted young violinist, breathe life back into the violin,” said Jill Totenberg, a New York media strategist who attended the concert with Nina, a National Public Radio legal affairs correspondent in Washington, and Amy, a federal judge in Atlanta.

“I felt my father was in that hall listening and smiling,” said Jill.

Roman Totenberg didn’t live to see his instrument again; he died in 2012 at the age of 101. When anyone would ask the Boston University music professor if he thought his violin would ever be found, he said, according to Nina, “After I have kicked the bucket.”