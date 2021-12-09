Advanced Search

December 9, 2021

New strain now found in 57 countries

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 December 9, 2021 | Print Edition

The Omicron variant has been reported in 57 countries and regions and the number of patients needing hospitalization is likely to rise as it spreads, the World Health Organization said yesterday.

The WHO, in its weekly epidemiological report, said more data was needed to assess the severity of disease caused by the Omicron variant and whether its mutations might reduce protection from vaccine-derived immunity.

