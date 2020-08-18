Nishikori tests positive ahead of US Open

Home » World

Japan’s Kei Nishikori, the 2014 US Open runner-up, said he has contracted COVID-19 and has withdrawn from an ATP event in New York with this year’s US Open only two weeks away.

World No. 31 Nishikori said he took the test and received the positive result on Sunday in Florida and will isolate himself despite few symptoms. He and his team plan more tests and a status update on Friday.

“I have some unfortunate news,” Nishikori said in a statement posted on social media. “This morning, while still in Florida, I got tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.”

Nishikori had planned to fly to New York yesterday ahead of this week’s Western and Southern Open, an event usually played in Cincinnati but moved to New York in a quarantine setting to serve as a final tuneup for the US Open, which starts on August 31 in the same bubble atmosphere.

The potential loss of Nishikori from the first Grand Slam event since the global COVID-19 pandemic shut down the tour season is another blow for the US Open, which will already be without defending champion Rafael Nadal, injured Roger Federer, reigning women’s champion Bianca Andreescu, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty and No. 2 Simona Halep.