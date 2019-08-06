The story appears on
Page A9
August 6, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
No English, please
France’s culture minister has urged people to cut down on their increasing use of English, in the latest effort to protect the French language, even though France’s President Emmanuel Macron often slips English idioms into his speech. France has long been proud of its culture and language, and has constantly sought to defend it against the encroachment of English and the habits of the United States, which are often dismissively referred to as “Les Anglo-Saxons.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.