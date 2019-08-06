Advanced Search

August 6, 2019

No English, please

August 6, 2019

France’s culture minister has urged people to cut down on their increasing use of English, in the latest effort to protect the French language, even though France’s President Emmanuel Macron often slips English idioms into his speech. France has long been proud of its culture and language, and has constantly sought to defend it against the encroachment of English and the habits of the United States, which are often dismissively referred to as “Les Anglo-Saxons.”

