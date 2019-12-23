No one told us machine was deadly: McDonald’s

Home » World

The general manager of the company that operates McDonald’s restaurants in Peru told local television that the beverage machine at the restaurant where two employees were electrocuted last weekend had experienced an electrical fault but it was not reported to the company’s maintenance department.

Relatives of the two employees who were killed and about 80 other people protested against McDonald’s in a suburb of Lima on Saturday afternoon.

“The information, unfortunately, that the machine was not working and giving people shocks was only known within the local managers and was not escalated so that immediate action could be taken,” Jose Andrade, general manager of Arcos Dorados Peru, which has the franchise for all McDonald’s restaurants in Peru, told Peruvian television station Canal N on Friday night.

The two employees who were killed, Alexandra Porras, 18, and Carlos Gabriel Campo, 19, were electrocuted on December 15 in Pueblo Libre, a district of the capital, while cleaning the kitchen.

On Saturday, protesters carried posters bearing the victims’ photos and slogans reading: “Justice for Alexa and Gabriel,” who relatives said were a couple who had been working for the fast-food chain for several months.

Elizabeth Carmona, a lawyer acting for the victims’ relatives said that she had asked the prosecution on Friday for McDonald’s and for Arcos Dorados representatives in Peru to be detained.

Rocio Zapata, Gabriel’s mother, said the restaurant did not offer proper training to its employees.

“Who is going to give back our children?” the grieving mother said.