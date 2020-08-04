The story appears on
Page A11
August 4, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Norwegian cruise ship hit by virus
At least 40 passengers and crew from a luxury cruise liner have tested positive for COVID-19 and authorities are still trying to trace a number of passengers from two recent Arctic voyages, public health officials in Norway said on Sunday.
Four crew on the MS Roald Amundsen were hospitalized on Friday when it arrived at the port of Tromsoe, Norway, and later tested positive.
Tests showed another 32 of the 158 staff were also infected.
While the crew were quarantined on board, the 178 passengers disembarked before anyone had been diagnosed, triggering a complex operation to locate them to contain any risk.
So far, four of the combined 387 passengers traveling on the ship on two separate cruises since July 17 have tested positive.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.