Norwegian cruise ship hit by virus

At least 40 passengers and crew from a luxury cruise liner have tested positive for COVID-19 and authorities are still trying to trace a number of passengers from two recent Arctic voyages, public health officials in Norway said on Sunday.

Four crew on the MS Roald Amundsen were hospitalized on Friday when it arrived at the port of Tromsoe, Norway, and later tested positive.

Tests showed another 32 of the 158 staff were also infected.

While the crew were quarantined on board, the 178 passengers disembarked before anyone had been diagnosed, triggering a complex operation to locate them to contain any risk.

So far, four of the combined 387 passengers traveling on the ship on two separate cruises since July 17 have tested positive.