Obama’s production house wins Oscar

“American Factory,” the first documentary released by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Groud, won the Oscar for Best Full-Length Documentary. The film was nominated along with “Honeyland,” “The Cave,” “The Edge of Democracy” and “For Sama.”

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, “American Factory’s” directors, acknowledged the work of their fellow nominees on Sunday.

“We are inspired by you guys,” said Reichert.

The Netflix film chronicles an Ohio auto-glass factory run by a Chinese billionaire and explores several timely issues, including workers’ rights, globalization and automation.

Chinese industrialist, Cao Dewang, opened the automotive-glass plant, a former General Motors factory, in Moraine, Ohio with 2,200 American and 200 Chinese workers. The film takes a close-up look at how the two cultures adjust to one another. Tensions rise when the factory doesn’t initially meet production goals, culminating in a bitter fight over the right to unionize.

Barack Obama congratulated the filmmakers “for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release.”

Reichert noted her film is about an Ohio plant but could be anywhere. “People put on a uniform, punch a clock, trying to make their families have a better life. Working people have it harder and harder these days. We believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite.”