The story appears on
Page A8
December 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Over-trousers blamed for NZ chopper crash
A DEADLY helicopter crash in New Zealand occurred when a loose pair of trousers flew out of the cabin and wrapped around the tail rotor, an investigation found yesterday.
The bizarre circumstances around the crash in October that claimed three lives near the South Island resort town of Wanaka were revealed in an Transport Accident Investigation Commission report.
“There’s evidence that a pair of over-trousers that had been packed in the cabin came out of the helicopter and became entangled in the tail rotor,” chief commissioner Jane Meares said. “Paint marks on the over-trousers matched the color and profile of the tail rotor blades, and marks on a tail rotor blade match a zip and dome connector on the over-trousers.”
Releasing its interim findings, the commission said the case underlined the danger of loose items in helicopter cabins. The crash occurred on October 18 when the helicopter was taking off, claiming the lives of the pilot Nick Wallis and two conservation department workers.
In another twist, the pilot’s brother Matt Wallis died piloting a helicopter in the same area just months earlier.
The commission also released an interim report into that crash, finding the most likely cause was a main rotor drive-shaft failure that caused the helicopter to break up mid-flight.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.