@POTUS to transfer on Jan 20
Twitter and Facebook will transfer control of the @POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on January 20, the social media companies said on Saturday.
The @POTUS account on both platforms is the official account of the President of the United States.
It is separate from the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account and the @DonaldTrump Facebook page that US President Donald Trump mostly uses to write his posts.
“Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021. As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records,” the company said.
The social media giants will also hand over other institutional handles — for the White House, vice president and first lady of the United States — on the same day.
“In 2017, we worked with both the Obama Administration and incoming Trump Administration to make sure the transition of their Facebook and Instagram accounts was seamless on January 20 and we expect to do the same here,” Facebook said.
