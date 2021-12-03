Pair to plead guilty in admission scam

Home » World

A CALIFORNIA doctor and his wife have agreed to plead guilty to participating in a sprawling US college admissions fraud scheme by paying US$25,000 to rig their son’s SAT college entrance exam, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Gregory Colburn, 63, and Amy Colburn, 61, had been set to face trial in Boston in January along with another parent charged in the college admissions scandal, which has ensnared celebrities and business executives.

The Colburns will instead each plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. The plea deals call for each to be sentenced to eight weeks in prison and a US$12,500 fine.

They reserved the right to appeal a judge’s decision to not dismiss the indictment against them, according to their plea agreements filed in court.

Fifty-seven people have been charged in the “Operation Varsity Blues” probe, which centers on a scheme in which parents conspired with California college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to secure their children’s college admissions fraudulently.

Singer pleaded guilty in 2019 to facilitating college entrance exam cheating and using bribes to secure the admission of students as fake athletic recruits.