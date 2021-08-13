The story appears on
Page A2
August 13, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Pakistan bus blast ‘suicide bombing’
A BUS attack last month that killed nine Chinese workers was a suicide bombing carried out by Islamist militants backed by Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said yesterday.
The minister said an investigation into the attack showed there was a “nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS” in the attack, referring to India’s and Afghanistan’s intelligence agencies.
Qureshi, addressing a news conference in Islamabad together with a top investigator, said Pakistan has data evidence to back the allegation that the intelligence agencies from the two neighbors were involved.
Officials from the Indian and Afghan foreign ministries could not be immediately reached for comment.
Qureshi said that Pakistani Taliban militants, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella movement of militant groups linked to al-Qaida and Islamic State, carried out the attack on July 14 with the backing of the two intelligence agencies.
“As per our investigation the Afghan soil was used for this incident ... about its planning and its execution we’re seeing a clear nexus between NDS and RAW,” Qureshi said.
The blast hit a bus carrying the Chinese workers on their way to a dam construction site in northern Pakistan.
Pakistan originally blamed a mechanical failure for the blast but later said traces of explosives were detected and that it could not rule out an attack. Chinese investigators have been involved in the probe, Qureshi said.
Last month, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged his Pakistani counterpart to hold accountable the culprits of the terrorist attack.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.