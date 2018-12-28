Pakistan ex-president banned from overseas travel

Home » World

Pakistan announced yesterday it would ban former President Asif Ali Zardari from traveling abroad following allegations of money laundering, as the nation marked 11 years since his wife, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, was assassinated.

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry told reporters in Islamabad that Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were among 172 people involved in cases of money laundering and use of fake bank accounts.

“All the 172 names ... will be added to the ECL (Exit Control List),” he said.

Zardari, co-chairman of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party and who was president from 2008 until 2013, has long been the subject of corruption claims.

The announcement coincided with the 11th death anniversary of his spouse and two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was killed in a gun and suicide bomb attack during an election rally in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007.

Earlier this week Chaudhry said a joint investigation team had found evidence of how Zardari allegedly laundered money through fake bank accounts and companies. “I hope Zardari will now take the JIT seriously,” he said yesterday, adding that his government would not spare anyone involved in plundering national wealth.

But Zardari dismissed the allegations, branding the government an instrument of the powerful military and calling Prime Minister Imran Khan the army’s “blue-eyed boy” at a rally marking his wife’s death in the Bhutto family’s ancestral town of Larkana in Sindh province.

“They know nothing but how to appear on TV channels and make absurd comments and speeches. They lack even basic intelligence,” he said of Khan’s government.

Khan, who came to power in July, has vowed to squash corruption and recover billions siphoned from the country.

Zardari’s travel ban comes days after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison for corruption on Monday, the latest in a long string of court cases against him.